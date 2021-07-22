ADVISORY OLYMPICS-2020/TOCOG -- POSSIBLE ONLY

Tokyo 2020 President Hashimoto and CEO Muto news conference

Start: 22 Jul 2021 12:00 GMT

End: 22 Jul 2021 12:00 GMT

CANCELLED DUE TO ANOTHER EVENT RUNNIN AT THE SAME TIME.

TOKYO, JAPAN - Tokyo 2020 President Seiko Hashimoto and Tokyo 2020 CEO Toshiro Muto hold a news conference at the Olympic Games' Main Press Centre.

SCHEDULE:

0200GMT news conference starts

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Japan

Topic: Sports

Audio: NATURAL JAPANESE SPEECH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com