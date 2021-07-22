COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Agencias

ADVISORY OLYMPICS-2020/TOCOG-CORONAVIRUS-TIME TBA-

Por
REUTERSJUL 22
21 de Julio de 2021

Tokyo 2020 news conference on COVD-19 countermeasures

Start: 22 Jul 2021 03:51 GMT

End: 22 Jul 2021 05:00 GMT

TOKYO, JAPAN - Tokyo 2020 Organising Committee Main Operation Centre (MOC) chief, Hidemasa Nakamura, Tokyo 2020 Organising Committee head of security, Tsuyoshi Iwashita and spokesperson of Tokyo 2020 Organising Committee, Masa Takaya, hold a news conference at the Olympic Games' Main Press Centre on their COVID-19 countermeasures.

SCHEDULE:

0330GMT news conference starts

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Japan

Topic: Sports

Audio: NATURAL JAPANESE SPEECH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

Reuters

