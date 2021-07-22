COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Jueves 22 de Julio de 2021
Agencias

ADVISORY OLYMPICS-2020/CEREMONY-STADIUM

Por
REUTERSJUL 22
20 de Julio de 2021

View of Japan's National Stadium as the Olympics open

Start: 23 Jul 2021 04:30 GMT

End: 23 Jul 2021 12:00 GMT

PLEASE NOTE: THIS WILL BE A MIXED FEED OF A WIDE VIEW OF THE STADIUM THROUGHOUT AND A GROUND SHOT ALSO AVAILABLE BEFORE THE CEREMONY FROM 0800GMT

==

TOKYO, JAPAN - View of Japan's National Stadium, venue of the Olympic opening ceremony, held with no spectators.

SCHEDULE:

1100-1400GMT (23/07)- Opening ceremony

0430-1430GMT - Live view available of Japan's National Stadium from a high vantage point

0750-1100GMT - Live groundshot available outside the National Stadium of security and arrivals of athletes and officials

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Japan

Topic: Sports

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

Reuters

