ADVISORY NORWAY-ATTACKS/UTOEYA

Norway marks ten years since attack on Utoeya island

Start: 22 Jul 2021 12:54 GMT

End: 22 Jul 2021 14:15 GMT

UTOEYA - Norway marks the ten-year anniversary of the attack on Utoeya island in which Anders Behring Breivik killed 69 people, many of them teenagers.

--

SCHEDULE:

FROM 1300GMT

Programme on the "hill" gathering place

AUF Leader Astrid W. E. Hoem introduction

Minute of silence

Music

Speech by Marete Stamneshagen, relative, The Norwegian Support Group

Speech by Erik Kursetgjerde, survivor, The Norwegian Support Group

Poem read by Gunnar Sæbø, relativet, The Norwegian Support Group

Music

Speech by Hoem

Speech by Leader of the Labour Party Jonas Gahr Stoere

Music by Renate Tårnes

People waking to the harbour

Programme from 1345GMT

Names read out - first the 69 who died on Utoeya and then the 8 who died in the attack in Oslo

Minute's silence

Wreath laying ceremony with members of the royal family, Solberg, Gahr Stoere, Hoem and leader of The Norwegian Support Group Lisbeth Kristine Røyneland

Trumpet solo: "For the Youth" with Magnus Aannestad Oseth

Placing of roses for those who wish

Restrictions:

