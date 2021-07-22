COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
ADVISORY GERMANY-POLITICS/MERKEL

JUL 22
21 de Julio de 2021

Merkel holds her annual summer news conference

Start: 22 Jul 2021 08:47 GMT

End: 22 Jul 2021 12:00 GMT

BERLIN - German Chancellor Angela Merkel holds her annual summer news conference to cover a wide range of topics that are expected to include the devastating floods that hit western Germany last week, the coronavirus pandemic and the recovery from the COVID-induced economic downturn.

SCHEDULE:

0900GMT - Merkel holds news conference

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Germany

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL / GERMAN

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

