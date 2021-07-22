COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Agencias

ADVISORY ECB-POLICY/LAGARDE

Por
REUTERSJUL 22
22 de Julio de 2021

Lagarde news conference after ECB monetary policy meeting

Start: 22 Jul 2021 12:30 GMT

End: 22 Jul 2021 12:52 GMT

FRANKFURT - European Central Bank (ECB) President Christine Lagarde holds a news conference after the ECB holds its annual monetary policy meeting in Frankfurt.

SCHEDULE:

1230-1330GMT - Lagarde news conference after annual monetary policy meeting

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: ECB

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Germany

Topic: Business / Economics

Audio: NATURAL / ENGLISH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

Reuters

