Miércoles 21 de Julio de 2021
Agencias

ADVISORY USA-DEFENSE/PENTAGON BRIEFING

Por
REUTERSJUL 21
21 de Julio de 2021

Austin, Milley hold a Pentagon briefing

Start: 21 Jul 2021 17:30 GMT

End: 21 Jul 2021 18:30 GMT

THE PENTAGON, ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES – Secretary of State Lloyd Austin and Chairman of the Joints Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley hold an on-camera news briefing.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST CUSTOMERS: NO USE USA

US DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: NO USE USA

NON-US DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: NO USE IN BROADCASTS. NO USE BY AUSTRALIA BROADCASTER WEBSITES

Source: U.S. NETWORK POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Conflicts / War / Peace

Audio: Natural/English

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

Reuters

