ADVISORY USA-DEFENSE/PENTAGON BRIEFING

Austin, Milley hold a Pentagon briefing
Start: 21 Jul 2021 17:30 GMT
End: 21 Jul 2021 18:30 GMT
THE PENTAGON, ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES – Secretary of State Lloyd Austin and Chairman of the Joints Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley hold an on-camera news briefing.
Restrictions:
BROADCAST CUSTOMERS: NO USE USA
US DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: NO USE USA
NON-US DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: NO USE IN BROADCASTS. NO USE BY AUSTRALIA BROADCASTER WEBSITES
Source: U.S. NETWORK POOL
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: United States
Topic: Conflicts / War / Peace
Audio: Natural/English
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com