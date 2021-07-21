ADVISORY OLYMPICS-2032/IOC

Bach newser after IOC announces 2032 Olympic Games hosts

Start: 21 Jul 2021 09:58 GMT

End: 21 Jul 2021 11:00 GMT

MAIN PRESS CENTRE, TOKYO, JAPAN - International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach holds a news conference after the IOC has announced the hosts for the 2032 Olympic Games.

SCHEDULE:

1000GMT - News conference starts

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Japan

Topic: Sports

Audio: NATURAL ENGLISH SPEECH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com