COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Miércoles 21 de Julio de 2021
CoronavirusNewsletters
Agencias

ADVISORY OLYMPICS-2032/AUSTRALIA-REAX

Por
REUTERSJUL 21
20 de Julio de 2021

Australians react 2032 Summer Olympics host announcement

Start: 21 Jul 2021 08:20 GMT

End: 21 Jul 2021 12:00 GMT

BRISBANE, AUSTRALIA - Australians gather to celebrate Brisbane being chosen as the host city of the 2032 Olympic Games.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NO USE AUSTRALIA / NEW ZEALAND / PAPUA NEW GUINEA

DIGITAL: NO USE AUSTRALIA, NEW ZEALAND, PAPUA NEW GUINEA-BASED

INTERNET SITES, MOBILE PLATFORMS OR SITES OF MEDIA ORGANIZATIONS BASED IN THOSE COUNTRIES, NVO CLIENTS/ SMH.COM.AU/NEWS.COM.AU

Source: TBC

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Australia

Topic: Sports

Audio: NATURAL / ENGLISH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

Reuters

ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS

Acapulco Shore 8 capítulo 13: Jacky y Fer fueron expulsadas de la mansión

Acapulco Shore 8 capítulo 13: Jacky y Fer fueron expulsadas de la mansión

China: revelaron una millonaria trama de corrupción con el equipamiento médico en medio de la pandemia

Congresistas de EEUU pidieron a la CIDH que investigue las desapariciones forzadas en Cuba

Pidieron al presidente Joe Biden utilizar “todos los mecanismos” para lograr la liberación de los presos políticos en Nicaragua

El régimen de Nicolás Maduro mantiene 276 presos políticos en Venezuela

DEPORTES

Después de 50 años, Milwaukee Bucks se coronó campeón de la NBA

Después de 50 años, Milwaukee Bucks se coronó campeón de la NBA

Tokyo 2020: el sueño olímpico tras el debut de la selección mexicana de softbol

Copa Oro 2021: quién será el rival de México en los Cuartos de Final

La agenda completa de los Juegos Olímpicos en los dos días previos a la ceremonia inaugural: el debut de Argentina en fútbol y un Alemania-Brasil vibrante

Entre contagios y seleccionados: quiénes son los seis jugadores que no estarán con Tigres en la jornada 1

ENTRETENIMIENTO

Acapulco Shore 8 capítulo 13: Jacky y Fer fueron expulsadas de la mansión

Acapulco Shore 8 capítulo 13: Jacky y Fer fueron expulsadas de la mansión

Las últimas horas de Robin Williams antes de su muerte: la soledad, una despedida que fue un presagio y las alarmas que nadie supo escuchar

Aislinn Derbez sorprendió con “pose empoderada” en bikini

Reportan a “Mimí contigo” en la cuerda floja tras polémica entrevista

La desalmada: Livia Brito busca pareja para José Ron en Tiktok

TENDENCIAS

Por la pandemia disminuyeron los síntomas severos de intestino irritable

Por la pandemia disminuyeron los síntomas severos de intestino irritable

Desarrollan un asombroso barbijo con sensores que podría diagnosticar el COVID-19 en 90 minutos

Mal trago masculino: el 76% de los casos de cáncer atribuidos al consumo de bebidas alcohólicas afecta a los hombres

Los niños también padecen long COVID: estiman que serían alrededor del 10% de los chicos que contrajeron la enfermedad

Por qué en medio de una crisis es fundamental actuar pensando en el largo plazo