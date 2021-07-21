COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Miércoles 21 de Julio de 2021
CoronavirusNewsletters
Agencias

ADVISORY OLYMPICS-2032/

Por
REUTERSJUL 21
21 de Julio de 2021

IOC makes statement after announcement of 2032 Summer Olympic host

Start: 21 Jul 2021 07:45 GMT

End: 21 Jul 2021 12:00 GMT

TOKYO, JAPAN - The International Olympic Committee Thomas Bach and Old Delegation are expected to make a statement following the announcement of the 2032 Summer Olympic host city. Australian city Brisbane is tipped to win as the "preferred partner" by the IOC.

SCHEDULE:

0830GMT - Announcement

0900GMT - Comments in mixed zone

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: AGENCY POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Japan

Topic: Sports

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

Reuters

ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS

Escondió cocaína en cubrebocas: así fue la detención de un vendedor ambulante en CDMX

Escondió cocaína en cubrebocas: así fue la detención de un vendedor ambulante en CDMX

Datos del padrón electoral mexicano se ofertaban por Facebook

CJNG vs Cártel de Tepalcatepec: se reportaron narcobloqueos y balaceras

“Qué carajos votaron”: Chumel Torres reventó a Jorge Alcocer por decirles “exagerados” a padres de niños con cáncer

Localizaron a Ana Karen, estudiante desaparecida de la Universidad de Guadalajara

DEPORTES

Dos días antes de la inauguración oficial de Tokio-2020, Japón venció 8-1 a Australia en el inicio del softbol olímpico

Dos días antes de la inauguración oficial de Tokio-2020, Japón venció 8-1 a Australia en el inicio del softbol olímpico

Después de 50 años, Milwaukee Bucks se coronó campeón de la NBA

Tokyo 2020: el sueño olímpico tras el debut de la selección mexicana de softbol

Copa Oro 2021: quién será el rival de México en los Cuartos de Final

La agenda completa de los Juegos Olímpicos en los dos días previos a la ceremonia inaugural: el debut de Argentina en fútbol y un Alemania-Brasil vibrante

ENTRETENIMIENTO

Alejandra Guzmán quedó varada en inundación y policía acudió a su rescate

Alejandra Guzmán quedó varada en inundación y policía acudió a su rescate

Acapulco Shore 8 capítulo 13: Jacky y Fer fueron expulsadas de la mansión

Las últimas horas de Robin Williams antes de su muerte: la soledad, una despedida que fue un presagio y las alarmas que nadie supo escuchar

Aislinn Derbez sorprendió con “pose empoderada” en bikini

Reportan a “Mimí contigo” en la cuerda floja tras polémica entrevista

TENDENCIAS

Por la pandemia disminuyeron los síntomas severos de intestino irritable

Por la pandemia disminuyeron los síntomas severos de intestino irritable

Desarrollan un asombroso barbijo con sensores que podría diagnosticar el COVID-19 en 90 minutos

Mal trago masculino: el 76% de los casos de cáncer atribuidos al consumo de bebidas alcohólicas afecta a los hombres

Los niños también padecen long COVID: estiman que serían alrededor del 10% de los chicos que contrajeron la enfermedad

Por qué en medio de una crisis es fundamental actuar pensando en el largo plazo