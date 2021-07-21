ADVISORY OLYMPICS-2032/

IOC to confirm 2032 Summer Olympic host

Start: 21 Jul 2021 08:22 GMT

End: 21 Jul 2021 12:00 GMT

TOKYO, JAPAN - The International Olympic Committee is expected to announce the 2032 Summer Olympic host city. Australian city Brisbane is tipped to win as the "preferred partner" by the IOC.

SCHEDULE:

0830GMT - Announcement

0900GMT - Comments in mixed zone

