ADVISORY OLYMPICS-2032/

IOC to confirm 2032 Summer Olympic host
Start: 21 Jul 2021 08:22 GMT
End: 21 Jul 2021 12:00 GMT
TOKYO, JAPAN - The International Olympic Committee is expected to announce the 2032 Summer Olympic host city. Australian city Brisbane is tipped to win as the "preferred partner" by the IOC.
SCHEDULE:
0830GMT - Announcement
0900GMT - Comments in mixed zone
