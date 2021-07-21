COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Miércoles 21 de Julio de 2021
CoronavirusNewsletters
Agencias

ADVISORY HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/FRANCE-PARLIAMENT

Por
REUTERSJUL 21
21 de Julio de 2021

French lawmakers debate health passes bill in parliament

Start: 21 Jul 2021 13:00 GMT

End: 21 Jul 2021 14:30 GMT

PARIS, FRANCE - French lawmakers debate in parliament a bill that will extend the use of COVID-19 health passes to restaurants, public transport and other public venues. The bill has provoked a string of protests nationwide in recent days.

SCHEDULE:

1300GMT Parliament session opens

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: FRENCH NATIONAL ASSEMBLY

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: France

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL FRENCH SPEECH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

Reuters

ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS

“Está luchando y es fuerte”: el reporte de salud de Sammy Pérez tras ser intubado

“Está luchando y es fuerte”: el reporte de salud de Sammy Pérez tras ser intubado

La Línea: quién es quién en el cártel que tomó por asalto Baja California

Golpe al CJNG en EEUU: cayó un operador del “Mencho” implicado en un doble homicidio

Juan Carlos Osorio ofreció disculpas a la hinchada por la derrota del América

Por qué casi impidieron el acceso a Vadhir Derbez a Televisa

DEPORTES

Primera gran sorpresa de Tokio 2020: EEUU sufrió una humillante derrota en el arranque del fútbol femenino

Primera gran sorpresa de Tokio 2020: EEUU sufrió una humillante derrota en el arranque del fútbol femenino

Luis Figo habló sobre los polémicos audios de Florentino Pérez en los que aseguraba que él era “el que jodía el vestuario”

River y Argentinos definirán su pase a los cuartos de final de la Libertadores en La Paternal: hora, TV y formaciones

La Embajada Argentina en Brasil emitió un comunicado tras los graves incidentes que vivió Boca

Desde las piñas de Rojo e Izquierdoz a la provocación del presidente del Mineiro: todos los videos de los incidentes del escándalo con Boca en Brasil

ENTRETENIMIENTO

“Está luchando y es fuerte”: el reporte de salud de Sammy Pérez tras ser intubado

“Está luchando y es fuerte”: el reporte de salud de Sammy Pérez tras ser intubado

Por qué casi impidieron el acceso a Vadhir Derbez a Televisa

Las vacaciones de Catherine Zeta-Jones en Ibiza y los días de playa de Demi Moore y Rumer Willis en Mykonos: celebrities en un click

Las inéditas fotografías de Enrique Peña Nieto en Instagram durante su cumpleaños

Alejandra Guzmán quedó varada en inundación y policía acudió a su rescate

TENDENCIAS

COVID-19 en personas vacunadas: ¿quiénes son más vulnerables y cómo prevenirlo?

COVID-19 en personas vacunadas: ¿quiénes son más vulnerables y cómo prevenirlo?

Por la pandemia disminuyeron los síntomas severos de intestino irritable

Desarrollan un asombroso barbijo con sensores que podría diagnosticar el COVID-19 en 90 minutos

Mal trago masculino: el 76% de los casos de cáncer atribuidos al consumo de bebidas alcohólicas afecta a los hombres

Los niños también padecen long COVID: estiman que serían alrededor del 10% de los chicos que contrajeron la enfermedad