ADVISORY HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/FRANCE-PARLIAMENT

French lawmakers debate health passes bill in parliament

Start: 21 Jul 2021 13:00 GMT

End: 21 Jul 2021 14:30 GMT

PARIS, FRANCE - French lawmakers debate in parliament a bill that will extend the use of COVID-19 health passes to restaurants, public transport and other public venues. The bill has provoked a string of protests nationwide in recent days.

