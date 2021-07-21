COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Agencias

ADVISORY HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/CHINA

Por
REUTERSJUL 21
21 de Julio de 2021

China holds news conference on origin tracing of coronavirus

Start: 22 Jul 2021 01:55 GMT

End: 22 Jul 2021 03:30 GMT

BEIJING, CHINA - Chinese officials and medical experts, including Xu Nanping, vice minister of Science and Technology, Zeng Yixin, vice minister of National Health Commission, Yuan Zhiming, Director of National Biosafety Laboratory in Wuhan, and Liang Wannian, team leader of the Chinese experts involved in the WHO-led global study of origins of the coronavirus, hold a news conference on origin tracing of COVID-19.

SCHEDULE:

0200GMT - news conference starts

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: China

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: CHANNEL 1 - NATURAL MANDARIN SPEECH, CHANNEL 2 - ENGLISH TRANSLATION

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

