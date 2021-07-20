COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Martes 20 de Julio de 2021
CoronavirusNewsletters
Agencias

Chiquis arrasa en Instagram con sus últimas 5 publicaciones en redes

Por
Newsroom Infobae
20 de Julio de 2021

Chiquis (@chiquis) realizó en las redes en las últimas horas. Los 5 posteos de historias y fotografías, lograron más de 270.172 de interacciones entre sus aficionados.

Los posts más relevantes son:



Me suelto el pelo pa ti, solo pa ti.. “Pa Ti” -COMING SOON! 🎶 #NewMusic #NuevaMusica



It’s taken me all day to write this. I guess because a part of me is upset, hurt.. disappointed. Not necessarily with you, just with how certain things have played out over the past 8 and half years. It makes my heart sad and it makes me miss you even more. I mean I miss you every single day, but days like these really magnify the pain I suppress on a daily basis because I have to be strong for us. I wish with all my heart you were here so I can dance to “Blow the whistle”, take a shot of tequila and laugh with you like we did on your 40th birthday. What I would give to go back to that night. But, no matter how much pain I feel, I celebrate you.. because thank God 52 years ago today we were all blessed with your existence. It’s an honor to be your daughter. Happy Birthday momma dukes. I love you.. forever and ever. @jennirivera #PowerTeam



Hoy celebro la vida, el amor, la paz y el futuro. Le doy gracias a Dios y a mi madre por traerme al mundo y por haberme dado la oportunidad de amar y ser amada. Hoy me siento feliz, plena, renovada.. y llena de fortaleza. God is good all the time, all the time God is good. Thank you all for the birthday wishes! 💖🎂🍾🎉 Los Quiero



Eres DULCE o PICANTE? Sweet & Spicy COLLECTION AVAILABLE TONIGHT! @beflawlesscosmetics 🍭🌶 SWIPE Left to see all 4 colors!



Sweet & Spicy COLLECTION drops TONIGHT! 🍭🌶 Which color are you.. Peachy Caliente Tangy Picante 4 beautiful colors Infused with Hyaluronic Acid, Vitamin C & E to hydrate and treat your lips! @beflawlesscosmetics

Janney Marín Rivera, mejor conocida como Chiquis Rivera, nació en Los Ángeles, California, el 26 de junio de 198. Es hija de la artista Jenni Rivera. Es una cantante, compositora, empresaria, escritora y celebridad estadounidense.

Chiquis comenzó su carrera artística en el 2014, al publicar su primer sencillo titulado «Paloma Blanca».​ Hizo su debut en televisión internacional durante los Premios Juventud al presentar su segundo sencillo «Esa no soy yo». Comenzó a grabar su primer álbum ese mismo año, publicando Paloma Blanca como un tributo a su madre.

Su primera aparición en televisión fue en el reality show Jenni Rivera Presents: Chiquis & Raq-C y también en I Love Jenni. En 2015, estuvo nominada a los Premios Lo Nuestro en la categoría Artista Femenina Regional del Año junto con su madre Jenni Rivera. Además, en esta entrega de premios tuvo una participación especial ya que cantó el tema «La Malquerida».

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

instagram

ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS

Otro intento de magnicidio: atacaron con un cuchillo al presidente interino de Malí en medio de la celebración musulmana del sacrificio

Otro intento de magnicidio: atacaron con un cuchillo al presidente interino de Malí en medio de la celebración musulmana del sacrificio

Kris Wu, el máximo ídolo chino de K-Pop, fue acusado de violación

De las románticas vacaciones de Bella Hadid y su novio en Francia al día de compras de Paris Hilton en Los Ángeles: celebrities en un click

Luto en el Cauca: En Santander de Quilichao se presentó la masacre número 54 de 2021

El Reino Unido registró un récord diario de llegadas de inmigrantes por el canal de la Mancha

DEPORTES

Conmoción en la Premier League: un futbolista fue arrestado por presuntos delitos sexuales contra menores

Conmoción en la Premier League: un futbolista fue arrestado por presuntos delitos sexuales contra menores

Boca enfrentará al Atlético Mineiro en Brasil por el pase a los cuartos de final de la Copa Libertadores: hora, TV y formaciones

Racing, con una leve ventaja, buscará ante San Pablo su pase a los cuartos de final de la Copa Libertadores: hora, TV y formaciones

Larissa Latynina y Nadia Comaneci: cómo una mujer y una nena se convirtieron en dos mitos olímpicos

Charlyn Corral y Stefany Ferrer debutaron en la Liga MX Femenil

ENTRETENIMIENTO

Kris Wu, el máximo ídolo chino de K-Pop, fue acusado de violación

Kris Wu, el máximo ídolo chino de K-Pop, fue acusado de violación

De las románticas vacaciones de Bella Hadid y su novio en Francia al día de compras de Paris Hilton en Los Ángeles: celebrities en un click

Las mujeres de Enrique Peña Nieto: de Mónica Pretelini a “La Gaviota” y Tania Ruiz

Por qué es mentira que Joaquín Pardavé fue enterrado vivo

“Una mala parodia”: las fuertes críticas del público a la nueva versión de Dr. Cándido Pérez

TENDENCIAS

“Familias elegidas” compuestas por amigos: la amistad se reconfigura en pandemia como una trinchera para enfrentar al caos de lo impredecible

“Familias elegidas” compuestas por amigos: la amistad se reconfigura en pandemia como una trinchera para enfrentar al caos de lo impredecible

Vacunados pero vetados: por qué los turistas inoculados con Covishield no son aceptados por la Unión Europea

La neurociencia descubre por qué el cerebro necesita tiempo para adaptarse al distanciamiento antisocial

Los más sorprendentes signos de la apnea obstructiva del sueño

La importancia de consumir proteínas completas como las de la carne