COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Martes 20 de Julio de 2021
CoronavirusNewsletters
Agencias

ADVISORY SPACE-EXPLORATION/BLUEORIGIN-NEWS CONFERENCE

Por
REUTERSJUL 20
20 de Julio de 2021

Billionaire Bezos launches into space on New Shepard rocket

Start: 20 Jul 2021 15:00 GMT

End: 20 Jul 2021 16:00 GMT

WEST TEXAS, TEXAS - Post flight news conference after Amazon.com Inc founder Jeff Bezos and his brother flew on Blue Origin's New Shepard spacecraft.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NO ARCHIVE. NO RESALE.

DIGITAL: FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NO ARCHIVE. NO RESALE.

Source: BLUE ORIGIN

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Science / Technology

Audio: Natural/English

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

Reuters

ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS

Fiscalía firme para imputar “delitos de homicidio, lesiones y daño a la propiedad” por Línea 12 del Metro

Fiscalía firme para imputar “delitos de homicidio, lesiones y daño a la propiedad” por Línea 12 del Metro

EEUU sancionó por corrupción al ex presidente hondureño Porfirio Lobo y le prohibió la entrada al país

“Control Z”: esto verás en la segunda temporada de la serie mexicana de Netflix

“Llévelos a dormir a su casa”: fuerte encontrón entre María Fernanda Cabal y María José Pizarro por la ‘primera línea’

El Reino Unido desplegará dos buques de guerra en Asia de manera permanente para desalentar las ambiciones territoriales chinas

DEPORTES

El niño de 12 años que hizo historia en los X Games: destrozó un récord de Tony Hawk y se convirtió en el más joven en ganar una medalla de oro

El niño de 12 años que hizo historia en los X Games: destrozó un récord de Tony Hawk y se convirtió en el más joven en ganar una medalla de oro

Las innovadoras medallas con “basura tecnológica” que le darán a los ganadores de los Juegos Olímpicos de Tokio

A días de reaparecer en los Juegos Olímpicos, Naomi Osaka mostró su portada de Sports Illustrated: “Estoy muy orgullosa”

Comienzan los Juegos Olímpicos: el deporte que dará el primer paso, cuándo será la ceremonia inaugural y la entrega de las primeras medallas

Conmoción en la Premier League: un futbolista fue arrestado por presuntos delitos sexuales contra menores

ENTRETENIMIENTO

“Control Z”: esto verás en la segunda temporada de la serie mexicana de Netflix

“Control Z”: esto verás en la segunda temporada de la serie mexicana de Netflix

“Se encuentra delicado todavía”: desmintieron muerte de Sammy Pérez

Resplandeciente y feliz: las conmovedoras imágenes de Fernanda Castillo celebrando la lactancia

Pati Chapoy tundió a Lupillo Rivera por su conflicto con Mayeli Alonso y el tatuaje de Belinda

Denis Villeneuve presentará en Venecia la esperada película “Dune”

TENDENCIAS

Compañía de bicicletas estáticas lanza videojuego de ejercicio interactivo

Compañía de bicicletas estáticas lanza videojuego de ejercicio interactivo

Especialistas detectaron posibles reacciones adversas de las vacunas contra el COVID-19 en mujeres

“Criptogranja” de PS4 en realidad fue usada para ganar beneficios en FIFA

Cuando el perro muere, ¿cuánto esperar para tener el próximo?

Día del Amigo: las mejores recetas dulces y saladas para compartir