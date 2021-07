Haj pilgrims take part in 1st day of stoning of devil ritual

Start: 20 Jul 2021 04:06 GMT

End: 20 Jul 2021 05:00 GMT

MECCA - Fewer pilgrims than normal flock to the city of Mina on the first day of the three-day stoning of the devil ritual amid coronavirus.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NO USE SAUDI ARABIA

DIGITAL: NO USE SAUDI ARABIA

Source: SAUDI TV

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Saudi Arabia

Topic: Religion

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com