Agencias

ADVISORY SAFRICA-ZUMA/

Por
REUTERSJUL 20
19 de Julio de 2021

Judge rules on Zuma's application to postpone corruption trial

Start: 20 Jul 2021 08:09 GMT

End: 20 Jul 2021 08:18 GMT

PIETERMARITZBURG - South Africa's Pietermaritzburg High Court will rule on an application by former President Jacob Zuma to postpone his arms deal corruption trial. Zuma's lawyers have argued for a postponement of up to three weeks so Zuma, who is currently in prison for contempt of court, can attend in person. Zuma has evaded prosecution for more than a decade over the charges relating to a weapons contract in the 1990s for which he allegedly received kickbacks. Zuma has pleaded not guilty.

Reuters

