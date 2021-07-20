ADVISORY OLYMPICS-2032/IOC

Bach newser after IOC announces 2032 Olympic Games hosts
Start: 21 Jul 2021 09:45 GMT
End: 21 Jul 2021 11:00 GMT
MAIN PRESS CENTRE, TOKYO, JAPAN - International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach holds a news conference after the IOC has announced the hosts for the 2032 Olympic Games.
SCHEDULE:
1000GMT - News conference starts
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: NONE
DIGITAL: NONE
Source: REUTERS
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: Japan
Topic: Sports
Audio: NATURAL ENGLISH SPEECH
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com