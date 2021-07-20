COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Martes 20 de Julio de 2021
ADVISORY OLYMPICS-2032/AUSTRALIA-REAX

Por
REUTERSJUL 20
20 de Julio de 2021

Australians react 2032 Summer Olympics host announcement

Start: 21 Jul 2021 07:45 GMT

End: 21 Jul 2021 08:45 GMT

BRISBANE, AUSTRALIA - Australians gather to celebrate Brisbane being chosen as the host city of the 2032 Olympic Games.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NO USE AUSTRALIA / NEW ZEALAND / PAPUA NEW GUINEA

DIGITAL: NO USE AUSTRALIA, NEW ZEALAND, PAPUA NEW GUINEA-BASED

INTERNET SITES, MOBILE PLATFORMS OR SITES OF MEDIA ORGANIZATIONS BASED IN THOSE COUNTRIES, NVO CLIENTS/ SMH.COM.AU/NEWS.COM.AU

Source: TBC

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Australia

Topic: Sports

Audio: NATURAL / ENGLISH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

Reuters

