ADVISORY OLYMPICS-2020/IOC-SESSION

IOC session - hosts of 2032 Summer Olympic Games announced

Start: 20 Jul 2021 23:45 GMT

End: 21 Jul 2021 09:00 GMT

TOKYO - Day two of the 138th IOC Session in Tokyo. The World Health Organization Director General, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus gives the keynote speech and later in the day the IOC will announce the hosts of the 2032 Summer Olympic Games with Brisbane the "preferred candidate".

SCHEDULE:

0000GMT - Day two of the 138th IOC Session in Tokyo starts

0015GMT APPROX - WHO DG Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus gives the keynote speech

0650GMT APPROX - process for the 2032 announcement begins

The full agenda can be found here:

https://stillmed.olympics.com/media/Documents/News/2021/07/EB_138thIOCSession_Programme_for_media.pdf

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NO COMMERCIAL USE. NO USE AFTER 30 DAYS - AUGUST 20, 2021. NO ARCHIVE. AFTER 30 DAYS, BROADCASTERS ARE PERMITTED TO USE SHORT EXCERPTS FOR NEWS REPORTING IN REGULARLY SCHEDULED NEWS PROGRAMMES.

BROADCASTS SHALL NOT BE SPONSORED IN ANY WAY WHICH GIVES THE IMPRESSION THAT THIRD PARTIES ARE LINKED TO THE IOC, THE OLYMPIC GAMES OR THE OLYMPIC MOVEMENT, UNLESS SUCH THIRD PARTIES ARE OLYMPIC SPONSORS IN THE TERRITORY IN WHICH SUCH BROADCASTS TAKE PLACE.

IN PARTICULAR, NO SPONSORSHIP OR COMMERCIAL/AD SUPERIMPOSITION ON THE VIDEO FOOTAGE IS PERMITTED, UNLESS WITH THE IOC'S PRIOR WRITTEN CONSENT. NO ASSOCIATION WITH THE IOC, THE OLYMPIC GAMES OR THE OLYMPIC MOVEMENT IS PERMITTED, UNLESS BASED ON THE RIGHTS GRANTED BY THE IOC PURSUANT TO A STANDING AGREEMENT BETWEEN THE IOC AND A RIGHTS-HOLDING BROADCAST OR A TOP SPONSOR.

==

DIGITAL: FOR EDITORIAL USE. NO COMMERCIAL USE. NO USE AFTER 30 DAYS - AUGUST 20, 2021. ALL LIVESTREAMS MUST BE REMOVED FROM ALL PLATFORMS AFTER 30 DAYS - AUGUST 20, 2021. NO ARCHIVE. NON-LINEAR/ON-DEMAND BROADCAST AND COVERAGE SHALL NOT BE SPONSORED IN ANY WAY WHICH GIVES THE IMPRESSION THAT THIRD PARTIES ARE LINKED TO THE IOC, THE OLYMPIC GAMES OR THE OLYMPIC MOVEMENT, UNLESS SUCH THIRD PARTIES ARE OLYMPIC SPONSORS IN THE TERRITORY IN WHICH SUCH BROADCASTS TAKE PLACE. IN PARTICULAR, NO SPONSORSHIP OR COMMERCIAL/AD SUPERIMPOSITION ON THE VIDEO FOOTAGE IS PERMITTED, UNLESS WITH THE IOC'S PRIOR WRITTEN CONSENT. NO ASSOCIATION WITH THE IOC, THE OLYMPIC GAMES OR THE OLYMPIC MOVEMENT IS PERMITTED, UNLESS BASED ON THE RIGHTS GRANTED BY THE IOC PURSUANT TO A STANDING AGREEMENT BETWEEN THE IOC AND A RIGHTS-HOLDING BROADCAST OR A TOP SPONSOR.

Source: IOC

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Japan

Topic: Sports

Audio: NATURAL WITH ENGLISH SPEECH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com