ADVISORY JAPAN-BRITAIN/WELCOME

Nobuo Kishi welcomes British Defence Secretary Ben Wallace

Start: 20 Jul 2021 03:25 GMT

End: 20 Jul 2021 04:15 GMT

TOKYO, JAPAN - British Defence Secretary Ben Wallace attends a welcome ceremony hosted by his Japanese counterpart Nobuo Kishi followed by a bilateral meeting in Tokyo.

SCHEDULE:

0340GMT- Honour guard ceremony

0400GMT- Meeting

