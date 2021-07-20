COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Lunes 19 de Julio de 2021
ADVISORY JAPAN-BRITAIN/WELCOME

REUTERS
Nobuo Kishi welcomes British Defence Secretary Ben Wallace

Start: 20 Jul 2021 03:25 GMT

End: 20 Jul 2021 04:15 GMT

TOKYO, JAPAN - British Defence Secretary Ben Wallace attends a welcome ceremony hosted by his Japanese counterpart Nobuo Kishi followed by a bilateral meeting in Tokyo.

SCHEDULE:

0340GMT- Honour guard ceremony

0400GMT- Meeting

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: FOREIGN POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Japan

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

