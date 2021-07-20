ADVISORY HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/WHO BRIEFING

COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
WHO DG Tedros briefing on the latest in the COVID-19 pandemic

Start: 21 Jul 2021 12:00 GMT

End: 21 Jul 2021 12:00 GMT

GENEVA - Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, director-general of the World Health Organization (WHO) briefing on the latest developments in the COVID-19 pandemic.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: ACCESS ALL - NO RESALE

DIGITAL: ACCESS ALL - NO RESALE

Source: WHO

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Switzerland

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL / ENGLISH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

