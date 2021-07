Haiti's Prime Minister Ariel Henry set to be sworn in

Start: 20 Jul 2021 18:45 GMT

End: 20 Jul 2021 19:45 GMT

PORT AU PRINCE - Haiti's prime minister Ariel Henry set to be sworn in.

SCHEDULE

1900GMT - Ceremony begins

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Haiti

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL WITH FRENCH AND CREOLE SPEECH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com