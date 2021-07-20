COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Agencias

ADVISORY EUROPE-WEATHER/MERKEL-VISIT -- INTERRUPTIBLE --

Merkel, Laschet visit flood-stricken Bad Muenstereifel, make statements

Start: 20 Jul 2021 09:30 GMT

End: 20 Jul 2021 12:30 GMT

EDITORS NOTE: THIS LIVE EVENT MAY GO TO SLATE BETWEEN THE EVENTS LISTED IN THE SCHEDULE BELOW - PLEASE MONITOR

==

BADMUENSTEREIFEL - German Chancellor Angela Merkel and the CDU Chancellor candidate and North Rhine-Westphalia premier Armin Laschet visit flood-stricken Bad Muenstereifel.

SCHEDULE:

0930GMT - Arrival of German Chancellor Angela Merkel, welcome by Prime Minister Armin Laschet, the Mayor of Bad Münstereifel Sabine Preiser-Marian and District Administrator Markus Ramers, followed by meeting with representatives of aid organizations.

1030-1100GMT APPROX - Meeting and discussion with affected citizens in the Iversheim district

1115GMT APPROX - Joint walk through the area in Bad Münstereifel that has been affected by destruction

1150GMT APPROX - Merkel and Laschet give statements

