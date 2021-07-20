COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Martes 20 de Julio de 2021
CoronavirusNewsletters
Agencias

ADVISORY COLOMBIA-PROTESTS/

Por
REUTERSJUL 20
20 de Julio de 2021

Colombian unions, students hold anti-government protests

Start: 20 Jul 2021 17:09 GMT

End: 20 Jul 2021 18:09 GMT

BOGOTA - Major Colombian unions and student groups will hold anti-government marches around the country to mark Independence Day and demand changes to the social and economic policies of President Ivan Duque. They are expected to big colourful demonstrations that could turn violent around 2100-2200GMT

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Colombia

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

Reuters

ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS

“Digámosles no a los promotores del odio”, Iván Duque sobre las elecciones del 2022

“Digámosles no a los promotores del odio”, Iván Duque sobre las elecciones del 2022

Mapa de la narcoviolencia en México: dónde están los focos rojos

Miles piden la despenalización del aborto en Veracruz

El video del momento en que Jeff Bezos y los tripulantes entraron al espacio y flotaron en gravedad cero

Marcó dos goles en contra y reconoció que los hizo a propósito: el escándalo en el fútbol africano que da la vuelta al mundo

DEPORTES

Marcó dos goles en contra y reconoció que los hizo a propósito: el escándalo en el fútbol africano que da la vuelta al mundo

Marcó dos goles en contra y reconoció que los hizo a propósito: el escándalo en el fútbol africano que da la vuelta al mundo

Chivas y América entre los menos solicitados para el Juego de las Estrellas contra la MLS

Polémica decisión del Barcelona: el club hizo caer un contrato con H&M para no enemistarse con el régimen chino

Del descanso en una isla paradisíaca, al detalle en su alimentación: las lujosas vacaciones de Sergio Agüero antes de desembarcar en Barcelona

La Fórmula 1 explicó los motivos detrás de la sanción a Lewis Hamilton tras el toque a Max Verstappen

ENTRETENIMIENTO

Escorpión Dorado se solidarizó con Sammy Pérez: “Vamos a salir de esta... Échale huev*s”

Escorpión Dorado se solidarizó con Sammy Pérez: “Vamos a salir de esta... Échale huev*s”

Qué arreglos estéticos se hizo Scarlet Ortiz, la actriz de “100 días para enamorarnos”

Qué dijo Gabriel Soto sobre el nuevo romance de Geraldine Bazán y si le quitaría el apoyo económico

La película que avergonzó a El Santo y fue aclamada en Europa

Gael García a horas del estreno de “Tiempo”: “Shyamalan ha sido uno de los pilares del cine moderno”

TENDENCIAS

Japón batió el récord de velocidad de Internet

Japón batió el récord de velocidad de Internet

Un error de iOS 14.7 impide que algunos iPhones desbloqueen el Apple Watch

Esta app reconoce piezas Lego en desorden y enseña cómo usarlas

Por qué el Reino Unido cree que los beneficios de vacunar a los niños contra el COVID-19 “no superan a los riesgos potenciales”

Científicos hallaron en murciélagos del Reino Unido un virus relacionado con el COVID-19 y advirtieron que podría pasar a humanos en caso de mutar