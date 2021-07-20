ADVISORY COLOMBIA-PROTESTS/

Colombian unions, students hold anti-government protests
BOGOTA - Major Colombian unions and student groups will hold anti-government marches around the country to mark Independence Day and demand changes to the social and economic policies of President Ivan Duque. They are expected to big colourful demonstrations that could turn violent around 2100-2200GMT
