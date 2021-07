ADVISORY BRITAIN-POLITICS/JOHNSON

British PM Johnson takes PMQs virtually from Chequers

Start: 21 Jul 2021 10:55 GMT

End: 21 Jul 2021 12:00 GMT

LONDON - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson takes questions virtually from his country residence at Chequers after health minister Sajid Javid tested positive. This is the last Prime Minister's Questions before the summer recess.

SCHEDULE:

1100GMT Prime Minister's Questions begins

