Lunes 19 de Julio de 2021
ADVISORY SAUDI-HAJ/ARAFAT

JUL 19
16 de Julio de 2021

Worshippers begin Haj pilgrimage, gather at Mount Arafat

Start: 19 Jul 2021 08:41 GMT

End: 19 Jul 2021 10:30 GMT

MECCA - Muslim pilgrims pour onto the plain of Arafat, south-east of Mecca to mark the Day of Arafat during the pilgrimage.

