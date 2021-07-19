ADVISORY SAUDI-HAJ/ARAFAT

Worshippers begin Haj pilgrimage, gather at Mount Arafat
Start: 19 Jul 2021 08:41 GMT
End: 19 Jul 2021 10:30 GMT
MECCA - Muslim pilgrims pour onto the plain of Arafat, south-east of Mecca to mark the Day of Arafat during the pilgrimage.
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: NO USE SAUDI ARABIA / MUST NOT OBSCURE ONSCREEN LOGO
DIGITAL: NO USE SAUDI ARABIA / MUST NOT OBSCURE ONSCREEN LOGO
Source: SAUDI TV
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: Saudi Arabia
Topic: Religion
Audio: NATURAL
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com