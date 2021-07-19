ADVISORY SAFRICA-ZUMA/

COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Lunes 19 de Julio de 2021
19 de Julio de 2021

Judge rules on Zuma's application to postpone corruption trial

Start: 20 Jul 2021 07:55 GMT

End: 20 Jul 2021 12:00 GMT

PIETERMARITZBURG - South Africa's Pietermaritzburg High Court will rule on an application by former President Jacob Zuma to postpone his arms deal corruption trial. Zuma's lawyers have argued for a postponement of up to three weeks so Zuma, who is currently in prison for contempt of court, can attend in person. Zuma has evaded prosecution for more than a decade over the charges relating to a weapons contract in the 1990s for which he allegedly received kickbacks. Zuma has pleaded not guilty.

SCHEDULE:

0800GMT - virtual court session starts

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: JUDICIARY RSA

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: South Africa

Topic: Crime / Law / Justice

Audio: NATURAL / ENGLISH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

