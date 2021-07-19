ADVISORY JAPAN-BRITAIN/WELCOME -- SCHEDULE NFP

Nobuo Kishi welcomes British Defence Secretary Ben Wallace
Start: 20 Jul 2021 12:00 GMT
End: 20 Jul 2021 12:00 GMT
TOKYO, JAPAN - British Defence Secretary Ben Wallace attends a welcome ceremony hosted by his Japanese counterpart Nobuo Kishi followed by a bilateral meeting in Tokyo.
SCHEDULE: TBA
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: NONE
DIGITAL: NONE
Source: FOREIGN POOL
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: Japan
Topic: Politics / International Affairs
Audio: NATURAL
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com