Lunes 19 de Julio de 2021
Agencias

ADVISORY JAPAN-BRITAIN/WELCOME -- SCHEDULE NFP --

Por
REUTERSJUL 19
19 de Julio de 2021

Nobuo Kishi welcomes British Defence Secretary Ben Wallace

Start: 20 Jul 2021 12:00 GMT

End: 20 Jul 2021 12:00 GMT

TOKYO, JAPAN - British Defence Secretary Ben Wallace attends a welcome ceremony hosted by his Japanese counterpart Nobuo Kishi followed by a bilateral meeting in Tokyo.

SCHEDULE: TBA

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: FOREIGN POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Japan

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

En el último lustro se ha reducido la superficie de cultivo de amapola en México año con año

Cristiano Ronaldo abrió el interrogante sobre su futuro en la Juventus con una lujosa foto

En redes sociales abren debate sobre Tin Tan para definir que fue superior a Cantinflas

Anuncian reality de canto en el que competirán avatares

