COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Lunes 19 de Julio de 2021
CoronavirusNewsletters
Agencias

ADVISORY HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/SPAIN-TOURISM

Por
REUTERSJUL 19
15 de Julio de 2021

Travelers from England arrive in "amber listed" Spain

Start: 19 Jul 2021 07:39 GMT

End: 19 Jul 2021 12:00 GMT

MALAGA - Travelers from England arrive in "amber listed" Spain but will not have to quarantine on return as of Monday (July 19) if they are fully vaccinated.

SCHEDULE OF FIRST THREE FLIGHTS:

BRISTOL - MALAGA: ARRIVAL 0740GMT

LIVERPOOL - MALAGA: ARRRIVAL 0755GMT

LONDON - MALAGA: ARRIVAL 0820gmt

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Spain

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

Reuters

ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS

“Freedom day”: a partir de hoy Reino Unido levantó las restricciones por la pandemia por lo que Boris Johnson pidió tener cautela

“Freedom day”: a partir de hoy Reino Unido levantó las restricciones por la pandemia por lo que Boris Johnson pidió tener cautela

Con el pie derecho: Millonarios goleó, y gustó, en debut ante Pasto

Cinco personas murieron por COVID-19 en Nuevo León tras vacuna

“El Salvador no merecía perder”: David Faitelson reventó al “Tri” pese a victoria en Copa Oro

Por primera vez, un dispositivo neuroprotésico le devolvió el habla a un hombre con parálisis

DEPORTES

“El Salvador no merecía perder”: David Faitelson reventó al “Tri” pese a victoria en Copa Oro

“El Salvador no merecía perder”: David Faitelson reventó al “Tri” pese a victoria en Copa Oro

De marcar a Caniggia y ser dirigido por Caruso a jugar en el fútbol alemán y convertirse en un exitoso empresario de la construcción en España

La historia desconocida de los inicios de Scaloni como DT: ayudante de un equipo de chicos de 14 años en España

El gol del “Chaka” Rodríguez que abrió el marcador en el México vs El Salvador

Cruz Azul venció a León y es el nuevo Campeón de Campeones de la Liga MX

ENTRETENIMIENTO

“El destripador de Hollywood” que asesinó de 47 puñaladas a la ex novia de Ashton Kutcher fue condenado a pena de muerte

“El destripador de Hollywood” que asesinó de 47 puñaladas a la ex novia de Ashton Kutcher fue condenado a pena de muerte

Salud de Sammy Pérez empeoró; médicos decidirán si es intubado

Kate del Castillo y su viaje relámpago a México para ver a sus papás

Penélope Cruz: las escenas eróticas en su primera película que casi arruinan su carrera, con solo 17 años

Survivor México: Alejandra, Denisha y Jorge chocaron en duelo; quién fue el eliminado de este 18 de julio

TENDENCIAS

¿Es aconsejable tomar alcohol al vacunarse contra el COVID-19?

¿Es aconsejable tomar alcohol al vacunarse contra el COVID-19?

Qué es el síndrome del burnout o del quemado

Alérgicos, adultos mayores y niños: los más vulnerables estas vacaciones de invierno

Cuáles son los riesgos de un brote de COVID-19 en los Juegos Olímpicos de Tokio

La vacuna contra el COVID-19, “la luz al final del túnel” para los adultos mayores