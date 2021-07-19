ADVISORY -FLASH-EUROPE-WEATHER/MINISTER-DAM --TAPE REPLAY

COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Lunes 19 de Julio de 2021
ADVISORY -FLASH-EUROPE-WEATHER/MINISTER-DAM

19 de Julio de 2021
19 de Julio de 2021

German Interior Minister visits the dam at Steinbachtalsperre

Start: 19 Jul 2021 09:44 GMT

End: 19 Jul 2021 10:09 GMT

STEINBACHTALSPERRE – German Interior Minister Horst Seehofer visits the dam at the Steinbachtalsperre, the threatened dam in the region that has seen Germany’s worst flooding tragedy.

