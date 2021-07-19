ADVISORY EUROPE-WEATHER/MERKEL-VISIT

Merkel, Laschet visit flood-stricken Bad Muenstereifel, make statements
Start: 20 Jul 2021 09:30 GMT
End: 20 Jul 2021 12:30 GMT
EDITORS NOTE: THIS LIVE EVENT MAY GO TO SLATE BETWEEN THE EVENTS LISTED IN THE SCHEDULE BELOW - PLEASE MONITOR
==
BADMUENSTEREIFEL - German Chancellor Angela Merkel and the CDU Chancellor candidate and North Rhine-Westphalia premier Armin Laschet visit flood-stricken Bad Muenstereifel.
SCHEDULE:
0955GMT - Arrival of German Chancellor Angela Merkel, welcome by Prime Minister Armin Laschet, the Mayor of Bad Münstereifel Sabine Preiser-Marian and District Administrator Markus Ramers, followed by meeting with representatives of aid organizations.
1030-1100GMT APPROX - Meeting and discussion with affected citizens in the Iversheim district
1115GMT APPROX - Joint walk through the area in Bad Münstereifel that has been affected by destruction
1150GMT APPROX - Merkel and Laschet give statements
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: NONE
DIGITAL: NONE
Source: WDR POOL
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: Germany
Topic: Disasters / Accidents
Audio: NATURAL / GERMAN
