Domingo 18 de Julio de 2021
Las últimas 5 fotos de Chiquis que arrasan en su perfil de Instagram

Newsroom Infobae
18 de Julio de 2021

Chiquis (@chiquis) realizó en las últimas horas una serie de publicaciones en su popular cuenta de Instagramque demuestran una vez más su popularidad en internet. Los 5 posteos de historias y fotografías, alcanzaron más de 264.773 de interacciones entre sus más fieles seguidores.

Me suelto el pelo pa ti, solo pa ti.. “Pa Ti” -COMING SOON! 🎶 #NewMusic #NuevaMusica



It’s taken me all day to write this. I guess because a part of me is upset, hurt.. disappointed. Not necessarily with you, just with how certain things have played out over the past 8 and half years. It makes my heart sad and it makes me miss you even more. I mean I miss you every single day, but days like these really magnify the pain I suppress on a daily basis because I have to be strong for us. I wish with all my heart you were here so I can dance to “Blow the whistle”, take a shot of tequila and laugh with you like we did on your 40th birthday. What I would give to go back to that night. But, no matter how much pain I feel, I celebrate you.. because thank God 52 years ago today we were all blessed with your existence. It’s an honor to be your daughter. Happy Birthday momma dukes. I love you.. forever and ever. @jennirivera #PowerTeam



Hoy celebro la vida, el amor, la paz y el futuro. Le doy gracias a Dios y a mi madre por traerme al mundo y por haberme dado la oportunidad de amar y ser amada. Hoy me siento feliz, plena, renovada.. y llena de fortaleza. God is good all the time, all the time God is good. Thank you all for the birthday wishes! 💖🎂🍾🎉 Los Quiero



Eres DULCE o PICANTE? Sweet & Spicy COLLECTION AVAILABLE TONIGHT! @beflawlesscosmetics 🍭🌶 SWIPE Left to see all 4 colors!



Sweet & Spicy COLLECTION drops TONIGHT! 🍭🌶 Which color are you.. Peachy Caliente Tangy Picante 4 beautiful colors Infused with Hyaluronic Acid, Vitamin C & E to hydrate and treat your lips! @beflawlesscosmetics

Janney Marín Rivera, mejor conocida como Chiquis Rivera, nació en Los Ángeles, California, el 26 de junio de 198. Es hija de la artista Jenni Rivera. Es una cantante, compositora, empresaria, escritora y celebridad estadounidense.

Chiquis comenzó su carrera artística en el 2014, al publicar su primer sencillo titulado «Paloma Blanca».​ Hizo su debut en televisión internacional durante los Premios Juventud al presentar su segundo sencillo «Esa no soy yo». Comenzó a grabar su primer álbum ese mismo año, publicando Paloma Blanca como un tributo a su madre.

Su primera aparición en televisión fue en el reality show Jenni Rivera Presents: Chiquis & Raq-C y también en I Love Jenni. En 2015, estuvo nominada a los Premios Lo Nuestro en la categoría Artista Femenina Regional del Año junto con su madre Jenni Rivera. Además, en esta entrega de premios tuvo una participación especial ya que cantó el tema «La Malquerida».

Juan Guaidó denunció que el régimen de Nicolás Maduro financia la represión y la persecución en Cuba

Conmoción en el fútbol uruguayo por el suicidio Williams Martínez

CDMX reactivará pruebas COVID gratuitas en centros comerciales, ante aumento de contagios

"No entiendo": Viri Ríos explicó por qué no votará en la consulta de AMLO para enjuiciar expresidentes

Erdogan visitará el norte de Chipre, hablará en el Parlamento y expondrá sus planes que hacen temblar al sur

Conmoción en el fútbol uruguayo por el suicidio Williams Martínez

Max Verstappen hizo historia en la "casa" de Lewis Hamilton y saldrá desde la Pole en el GP de Gran Bretaña: hora, TV y posiciones

Carlos Vela anotó un golazo para darle el triunfo al LAFC frente al Real Salt Lake

Balón de Oro de la Liga MX: estos fueron los personajes galardonados del futbol mexicano

Qué dijo Brian Castaño tras el polémico empate ante Jermell Charlo y el gracioso relato sobre el golpe que casi lo noquea

De José José a Jenni Rivera: las herencias malditas de cantantes que destruyeron familias

"Todo el tiempo lo traigo en brazos": hija de Biby Gaytán reveló al nuevo integrante de su familia

"No te puedes ofender si no sabía": tundieron a Talía de Acapulco Shore por comentarios transfóbicos hacia Jaylin

"Mi sangre está tratando de matarme": Mark Hoppus compartió más detalles acerca del cáncer que padece

Kalimba confesó que se quitaría la fama

La reveladora idea de un experto en neurología infantil del Hospital Garrahan: "El cannabidiol ha ganado espacio en la medicina"

Guía para entender las diferentes plataformas de las vacunas contra el COVID-19

La cinematográfica vida del argentino que hizo un súperdeportivo capaz de competir con Ferrari

Lambda: ¿deberíamos preocuparnos por la nueva variante de interés que se expande por el mundo?

La ciencia de la felicidad, según una de sus mayores expertas: “Si nos obsesionamos con ser felices, frustramos el propósito”