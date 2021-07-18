COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Sábado 17 de Julio de 2021
ADVISORY WASHINGTONDC-SHOOTING/ --PART LIVE, PART TAPE PLAYBACK--

REUTERSJUL 18
18 de Julio de 2021

Gunshots fired outside of Washington Nationals baseball stadium

WASHINGTON D.C. - At least 2 people shot outside of Nationals Park leading to the stoppage of a Major League Baseball game between the Washington Nationals and San Diego Padres as fans are evacuated from the stadium.

