ADVISORY WASHINGTONDC-SHOOTING/ --PART LIVE, PART TAPE PLAYBACK

Gunshots fired outside of Washington Nationals baseball stadium
Start: 18 Jul 2021 02:22 GMT
End: 18 Jul 2021 02:53 GMT
EDITORS PLEASE NOTE: SIGNAL IS PART LIVE, PART TAPE PLAYBACK FROM SOURCE.
WASHINGTON D.C. - At least 2 people shot outside of Nationals Park leading to the stoppage of a Major League Baseball game between the Washington Nationals and San Diego Padres as fans are evacuated from the stadium.
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: NO USE USA. NO USE CNN. NO USE VOA
DIGITAL: NO USE DIGITAL
Source: NBC
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: United States
Topic: Politics / International Affairs
Audio: NATURAL
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com