ADVISORY WASHINGTONDC-SHOOTING/ --PART LIVE, PART TAPE PLAYBACK

Gunshots fired outside of Washington Nationals baseball stadium

Start: 18 Jul 2021 02:22 GMT

End: 18 Jul 2021 02:53 GMT

WASHINGTON D.C. - At least 2 people shot outside of Nationals Park leading to the stoppage of a Major League Baseball game between the Washington Nationals and San Diego Padres as fans are evacuated from the stadium.

