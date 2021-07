ADVISORY --FLASH -- 7085-WASHINGTONDC-SHOOTING/UGC 3

Fans rush to leave Washington stadium after shooting outside

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES - Fans hurry out of Washington Nationals baseball stadium after game suspended due to shooting outside.

VIDEO SHOWS: FANS LEAVING STADIUM IN WASHINGTON D.C. AFTER BASEBALL GAME SUSPENDED DUE TO SHOOTING OUTSIDE

