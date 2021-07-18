ADVISORY --FLASH -- 7082-WASHINGTONDC-SHOOTING/UGC

Four people shot outside Washington Nationals baseball stadium
Start: 18 Jul 2021 03:03 GMT
End: 18 Jul 2021 03:03 GMT
WASHINGTON, D.C, UNITED STATES - Four people were shot outside of Nationals Park, a professional baseball stadium in the District of Columbia, on Saturday night, police said.
The district's Metropolitan Police Department had earlier said on Twitter that two people where shot outside of Nationals Park.
