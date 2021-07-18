ADVISORY --FLASH -- 7082-WASHINGTONDC-SHOOTING/UGC

Four people shot outside Washington Nationals baseball stadium

Start: 18 Jul 2021 03:03 GMT

End: 18 Jul 2021 03:03 GMT

WASHINGTON, D.C, UNITED STATES - Four people were shot outside of Nationals Park, a professional baseball stadium in the District of Columbia, on Saturday night, police said.

The district's Metropolitan Police Department had earlier said on Twitter that two people where shot outside of Nationals Park.

VIDEO SHOWS: SPECTATORS INSIDE OF STADIUM

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NO RESALE / MUST ON SCREEN COURTESY MICHAEL JONES

DIGITAL: NO RESALE / MUST ON SCREEN COURTESY MICHAEL JONES

Source: MICHAEL JONES

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Crime / Law / Justice

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com