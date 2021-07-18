COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Domingo 18 de Julio de 2021
Agencias

ADVISORY --FLASH-- 6137-WASHINGTONDC-SHOOTING/

Por
REUTERSJUL 18
18 de Julio de 2021

Shooting near Nationals Park in Washington

WASHINGTON - A shooting took place near Nationals Park, a professional baseball stadium in the District of Columbia, on Saturday night, the official Twitter account of the Washington Nationals said.

