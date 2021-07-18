ADVISORY EUROPE-WEATHER/GERMANY MERKEL

Germany's Merkel visits flood stricken town

SCHULD/ADENAU – German Chancellor Angela Merkel visits the town of Schuld and gives statements in Adenau near Ahrweiler, which has been devastated by floods which have cost over a hundred lives, with more than a thousand people still unaccounted for.

