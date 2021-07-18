COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Domingo 18 de Julio de 2021
Agencias

ADVISORY EUROPE-WEATHER/GERMANY MERKEL

Por
REUTERS
18 de Julio de 2021

Germany's Merkel visits flood stricken town

Start: 18 Jul 2021 10:45 GMT

End: 18 Jul 2021 13:15 GMT

EDITORS NOTE: FROM 1200GMT SOURCE IS WELT POOL.

SCHULD/ADENAU – German Chancellor Angela Merkel visits the town of Schuld and gives statements in Adenau near Ahrweiler, which has been devastated by floods which have cost over a hundred lives, with more than a thousand people still unaccounted for.

Schedule:

1100GMT German Chancellor Angela Merkel visits Schuld - SWR POOL

1230GMT German Chancellor Angela Merkel gives statements at the town hall in Adenau - WELT POOL

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: SWR AND WELT POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Germany

Topic: Disasters / Accidents

Audio: NATURAL/GERMAN

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

