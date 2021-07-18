COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Sábado 17 de Julio de 2021
ADVISORY -- CANCELLED -- OLYMPICS-2020/IOC-NEWSER

REUTERS
15 de Julio de 2021

IOC's Bach holds newser after the Executive Board meeting

Start: 18 Jul 2021 04:55 GMT

End: 18 Jul 2021 06:00 GMT

**EDITORS PLEASE NOTE - THE FOLLOWING LIVE EVENT HAS BEEN CANCELLED AS ORGANISERS HAVE CANCELLED THE NEWS CONFERENCE - MONITOR FOR UPDATES**.

MAIN PRESS CENTRE, TOKYO, JAPAN - International Olympic Committee (IOC) President Thomas Bach and IOC spokesperson Mark Adams hold a news conference after Thomas Bach chaired the IOC Executive Board meeting in Tokyo with less than one week until the Tokyo 2020 Games begin.

0500GMT News conference starts

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Japan

Topic: Sports

Audio: NATURAL ENGLISH SPEECH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

Reuters

