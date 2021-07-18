ADVISORY BRAZIL-BOLSONARO/HOSPITAL +FLASH+

Brazil's Bolsonaro given all-clear to leave hospital
Start: 18 Jul 2021 13:37 GMT
End: 18 Jul 2021 13:40 GMT
BRASILIA, BRAZIL - Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro received the all-clear on Sunday to leave the Sao Paulo hospital where he has been since Wednesday undergoing treatment for complications following a near-fatal 2018 stabbing.
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: NONE
DIGITAL: NONE
Source: REUTERS
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: Brazil
Topic: Politics / International Affairs
Audio: NATURAL/PORTUGUESE
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com