ADVISORY BRAZIL-BOLSONARO/HOSPITAL +FLASH+

Brazil's Bolsonaro given all-clear to leave hospital

Start: 18 Jul 2021 13:37 GMT

End: 18 Jul 2021 13:40 GMT

BRASILIA, BRAZIL - Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro received the all-clear on Sunday to leave the Sao Paulo hospital where he has been since Wednesday undergoing treatment for complications following a near-fatal 2018 stabbing.

