Domingo 18 de Julio de 2021
ADVISORY BRAZIL-BOLSONARO/HOSPITAL +FLASH+

Por
REUTERSJUL 18
18 de Julio de 2021

Brazil's Bolsonaro given all-clear to leave hospital

Start: 18 Jul 2021 13:37 GMT

End: 18 Jul 2021 13:40 GMT

BRASILIA, BRAZIL - Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro received the all-clear on Sunday to leave the Sao Paulo hospital where he has been since Wednesday undergoing treatment for complications following a near-fatal 2018 stabbing.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Brazil

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL/PORTUGUESE

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

Reuters

Así cayó el ‘Garavito del Oriente’, presunto violador de 20 menores de edad en Rionegro, Antioquia

La situación contractual de Messi y la llegada del Kun Agüero: las primeras palabras de Koeman sobre la dupla de argentinos en el FC Barcelona

“Pecado”: la película en la que Angélica María se convirtió en un tierno niño

