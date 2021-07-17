COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Sábado 17 de Julio de 2021
Agencias

ADVISORY OLYMPICS-2020/IOC-NEWSER

Por
REUTERSJUL 17
15 de Julio de 2021

Thomas Bach & Mark Adams, IOC spokesperson, news conference

Start: 17 Jul 2021 07:59 GMT

End: 17 Jul 2021 09:00 GMT

MAIN PRESS CENTRE, TOKYO, JAPAN - International Olympic Committee (IOC) President Thomas Bach and spokesperson Mark Adams hold a news conference after chairing the IOC Executive Board meeting in Tokyo.

SCHEDULE:

0800GMT - News conference starts

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Japan

Topic: Sports

Audio: NATURAL / ENGLISH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

Reuters

