COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Viernes 16 de Julio de 2021
CoronavirusNewsletters
Agencias

ADVISORY OLYMPICS-2020/HASHIMOTO -- DELAYED --

Por
REUTERSJUL 17
16 de Julio de 2021

Hashimoto newser following an IOC Executive Board Meeting

Start: 17 Jul 2021 03:00 GMT

End: 17 Jul 2021 12:00 GMT

**EDITORS PLEASE NOTE - THE FOLLOWING LIVE IS DELAYED AND NOW EXPECTED TO START AT 0300GMT APPROX - MONITOR FOR FURTHER UPDATES**

----

TOKYO, JAPAN - Tokyo 2020 President Seiko Hashimoto holds a news conference following an IOC Executive Board Meeting.

SCHEDULE:

0300GMT - news conference starts

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Japan

Topic: Sports

Audio: NATURAL JAPANESE SPEECH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

Reuters

ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS

Qué dijo Vadhir Derbez sobre la supuesta separación de Eugenio y Alessandra Rosaldo

Qué dijo Vadhir Derbez sobre la supuesta separación de Eugenio y Alessandra Rosaldo

De los papiros a los penes de madera, la búsqueda de la sexualidad en la historia

Remmy Valenzuela podría haber obtenido el perdón de sus víctimas tras llegar a un acuerdo

Lo quiere en su equipo: Mourinho aprovecharía partido amistoso entre Porto y Roma para encontrarse con Luis Díaz

Este cómic de El Santo se cotiza en internet en casi 5 mil pesos

DEPORTES

El show de atajadas de Javier García en el debut de Boca ante Unión de Santa Fe

El show de atajadas de Javier García en el debut de Boca ante Unión de Santa Fe

“Nos tocará encontrarnos”: el mensaje de Lukas Podolski a la afición de Querétaro

Canelo Álvarez y “King” Ryan García protagonizaron un sparring fuera del ring

Así fue el debut Vanesa Córdoba con Querétaro, la primera extranjera en la Liga MX Femenil

El tierno video de Dibu Martínez junto a su hijo que compartió su esposa Mandinha

ENTRETENIMIENTO

Qué dijo Vadhir Derbez sobre la supuesta separación de Eugenio y Alessandra Rosaldo

Qué dijo Vadhir Derbez sobre la supuesta separación de Eugenio y Alessandra Rosaldo

Remmy Valenzuela podría haber obtenido el perdón de sus víctimas tras llegar a un acuerdo

Este cómic de El Santo se cotiza en internet en casi 5 mil pesos

Chiquis “ha recibido muchísimo” pese a no estar en testamento de Jenni: Juan Rivera

Por qué José Eduardo Derbez no está interesado en reconciliar a sus padres

TENDENCIAS

El servicio de internet de Elon Musk promete reducir la latencia en videojuegos competitivos de disparos en primera persona

El servicio de internet de Elon Musk promete reducir la latencia en videojuegos competitivos de disparos en primera persona

Las fascinantes imágenes del Observatorio Europeo Austral que revelan las características de las galaxias cercanas

Las vacunas contra el COVID-19 aptas para niños de 6 meses a 11 años estarían listas para ser aplicadas a comienzos de 2022

Turismo en la Ciudad: qué actividades disfrutar durante las vacaciones de invierno

El COVID-19 arrasó con sus pulmones y sólo un trasplante le devolvió la posibilidad de respirar