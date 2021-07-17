ADVISORY EUROPE-WEATHER/GERMANY PRESIDENT

Steinmeier and Laschet visit flood-hit Erftstadt

Start: 17 Jul 2021 10:24 GMT

End: 17 Jul 2021 11:50 GMT

ERFTSTADT - German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier and Armin Laschet, premier of the western German state of North Rhine-Westphalia and a candidate to succeed Chancellor Angela Merkel visit the town of Erftstadt along the river Erft as record rainfall in western Europe caused rivers to burst their banks, causing a landslide in Erftstadt that swept away homes and flooded the town.

