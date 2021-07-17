ADVISORY CUBA-UNREST/USA-EMBASSY PROTEST

Cuban exiles protest in front of D.C. embassy
Start: 17 Jul 2021 15:14 GMT
End: 17 Jul 2021 15:33 GMT
WASHINGTON, DC, USA - Members of the Cuban exile community in the United States and other supporters expected to hold a protest outside the Cuban embassy in Washington in show of support for Cuba protesters.
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: NO USE USA. NO USE CNN. NO USE VOA.
DIGITAL: NO USE DIGITAL
Source: NBC
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: United States
Topic: Politics / International Affairs
Audio: NATURAL
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com