Sábado 17 de Julio de 2021
Agencias

ADVISORY CUBA-UNREST/USA-EMBASSY PROTEST

Por
REUTERSJUL 17
17 de Julio de 2021

Cuban exiles protest in front of D.C. embassy

Start: 17 Jul 2021 15:14 GMT

End: 17 Jul 2021 15:33 GMT

WASHINGTON, DC, USA - Members of the Cuban exile community in the United States and other supporters expected to hold a protest outside the Cuban embassy in Washington in show of support for Cuba protesters.

