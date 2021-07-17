COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Sábado 17 de Julio de 2021
CoronavirusNewsletters
Agencias

ADVISORY 6053-EUROPE-WEATHER/ERFTSTADT CLEAN-UP +FLASH+

Por
REUTERSJUL 17
17 de Julio de 2021

Clean-up continues in flood-stricken areas as death toll rises

Start: 17 Jul 2021 12:25 GMT

End: 17 Jul 2021 12:29 GMT

ERFTSTADT-BLIESHEIM, KREUZBERG STATION NEAR ALTENAHR, GERMANYRescue workers searched flood-ravaged parts of Germany for survivors on Saturday after burst rivers and flash floods this week collapsed houses and claimed at least 157 lives across Germany and Belgium.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Germany

Topic: Weather

Audio: NATURAL/GERMAN

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

Reuters

ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS

Pintaron la leyenda “Cuba libre” frente a la embajada cubana en Washington

Pintaron la leyenda “Cuba libre” frente a la embajada cubana en Washington

Paco Stanley en Playboy: así fue la primera portada de un hombre mexicano en la revista del conejito

Si los humanos somos prácticamente indefensos, ¿por qué los animales salvajes no nos atacan más?

Su majestad: el bóxer

Hacienda aplicó recorte al estímulo fiscal de las gasolinas: cuánto costará la Magna y Premium

DEPORTES

El misterio del atleta olímpico que fue declarado desaparecido antes de competir y se habría fugado para vivir en Japón

El misterio del atleta olímpico que fue declarado desaparecido antes de competir y se habría fugado para vivir en Japón

Playas, viñedos y descanso en familia: las vacaciones de los argentinos campeones de la Copa América

La agenda de los 21 eventos de los Juegos Olímpicos de Tokio 2020 que no te podés perder

Brian Castaño buscará hacer historia en su combate ante Jermell Charlo: hora, TV y todo lo que hay que saber

A casi 300 km/h y en Indianápolis: cómo será la primera carrera de autos sin pilotos y con un equipo argentino que supervisa el proyecto

ENTRETENIMIENTO

Paco Stanley en Playboy: así fue la primera portada de un hombre mexicano en la revista del conejito

Paco Stanley en Playboy: así fue la primera portada de un hombre mexicano en la revista del conejito

Tensión sexual, perfiles ideales y cuentos de hadas: parejas legendarias del cine que jamás tuvieron un romance en la vida real

The Unforgiven: el controversial cover de Ha*Ash que se robó los corazones de los fans de Metallica

Los secretos de Julia Roberts: la acusadora carta suicida de su hermana, la huida de su boda con el mejor amigo del novio y la “traición” de Steven Spielberg

Survivor México y La Voz Senior tendrán nuevo horario

TENDENCIAS

Cuándo un corredor está listo para correr su primera maratón

Cuándo un corredor está listo para correr su primera maratón

El misterio del cáncer dormido: un científico argentino liderará un instituto de vanguardia para luchar contra las remisiones

La muerte como un derecho: las leyes que amparan a quien decide no vivir más y cómo se instrumentan

De los papiros a los penes de madera, la búsqueda de la sexualidad en la historia

El servicio de internet de Elon Musk promete reducir la latencia en videojuegos competitivos de disparos en primera persona