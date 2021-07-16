COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
ADVISORY SAUDI-HAJ/ARAFAT

Por
REUTERSJUL 16
16 de Julio de 2021

Worshippers begin Haj pilgrimage, gather at Mount Arafat

Start: 19 Jul 2021 08:30 GMT

End: 19 Jul 2021 10:30 GMT

MECCA - Muslim pilgrims pour onto the plain of Arafat, south-east of Mecca to mark the Day of Arafat during the pilgrimage.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NO USE SAUDI ARABIA / MUST NOT OBSCURE ONSCREEN LOGO

DIGITAL: NO USE SAUDI ARABIA / MUST NOT OBSCURE ONSCREEN LOGO

Source: SAUDI TV

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Saudi Arabia

Topic: Religion

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

