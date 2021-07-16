ADVISORY NORWAY-ATTACKS/UTOEYA

Norway marks ten years since attack on Utoeya island
Start: 22 Jul 2021 12:45 GMT
End: 22 Jul 2021 14:15 GMT
UTOEYA - Norway marks the ten-year anniversary of the attack on Utoeya island in which Anders Behring Breivik killed 69 people, many of them teenagers.
--
SCHEDULE:
FROM 1300GMT
Programme on the "hill" gathering place
AUF Leader Astrid W. E. Hoem introduction
Minute of silence
Music
Speech by Marete Stamneshagen, relative, The Norwegian Support Group
Speech by Erik Kursetgjerde, survivor, The Norwegian Support Group
Poem read by Gunnar Sæbø, relativet, The Norwegian Support Group
Music
Speech by Hoem
Speech by Leader of the Labour Party Jonas Gahr Stoere
Music by Renate Tårnes
People waking to the harbour
Programme from 1345GMT
Names read out - first the 69 who died on Utoeya and then the 8 who died in the attack in Oslo
Minute's silence
Wreath laying ceremony with members of the royal family, Solberg, Gahr Stoere, Hoem and leader of The Norwegian Support Group Lisbeth Kristine Røyneland
Trumpet solo: "For the Youth" with Magnus Aannestad Oseth
Placing of roses for those who wish
Restrictions:
