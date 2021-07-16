ADVISORY HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/FRANCE-EIFFEL TOWER

Paris' iconic Eiffel Tower reopens its doors to tourists
Start: 16 Jul 2021 11:18 GMT
End: 16 Jul 2021 12:00 GMT
PARIS - Paris' iconic Eiffel Tower reopens its doors to tourists after closing in late October 2020 after France imposed its second national COVID-19 lockdown.
