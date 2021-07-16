ADVISORY HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/FRANCE-EIFFEL TOWER

Paris' iconic Eiffel Tower reopens its doors to tourists

Start: 16 Jul 2021 11:18 GMT

End: 16 Jul 2021 12:00 GMT

PARIS - Paris' iconic Eiffel Tower reopens its doors to tourists after closing in late October 2020 after France imposed its second national COVID-19 lockdown.

SCHEDULE:

1100GMT - Eiffel Tower reopens to visitors

SPEAKER - Director of Eiffel Tower Patrick Branco Ruivo

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: France

Topic: Arts / Culture / Entertainment

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com