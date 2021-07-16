COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Viernes 16 de Julio de 2021
ADVISORY HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/FRANCE-EIFFEL TOWER

REUTERS
14 de Julio de 2021

Paris' iconic Eiffel Tower reopens its doors to tourists

Start: 16 Jul 2021 11:18 GMT

End: 16 Jul 2021 12:00 GMT

PARIS - Paris' iconic Eiffel Tower reopens its doors to tourists after closing in late October 2020 after France imposed its second national COVID-19 lockdown.

SCHEDULE:

1100GMT - Eiffel Tower reopens to visitors

SPEAKER - Director of Eiffel Tower Patrick Branco Ruivo

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: France

Topic: Arts / Culture / Entertainment

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

La historia de la "Güera China": cambió la Guardia Nacional por los "Viagras" y sólo encontró la muerte

El video de la violenta reacción de una estrella de la NFL: intentó derribar la puerta de la casa de sus suegros y fue detenido

Del día de compras de Angelina Jolie con su hija al paseo de Zoe Saldana con su familia en Italia: celebrities en un click

¿Qué tienen en común una columna griega y una lata?: la historia de Oculttoo, la marca de accesorios argentina que es furor en el mundo del espectáculo

