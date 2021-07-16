COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Viernes 16 de Julio de 2021
ADVISORY EUROPE-WEATHER/LASCHET CABINET

REUTERSJUL 16
15 de Julio de 2021

Laschet holds an emergency cabinet after heavy flooding killed over

Start: 16 Jul 2021 08:00 GMT

End: 16 Jul 2021 12:00 GMT

THIS LIVE HAS BEEN CANCELLED FOR OPERATIONAL REASONS.

DUESSELDORF – Armin Laschet, premier of the western German state of North Rhine-Westphalia and a candidate to succeed Chancellor Angela Merkel, holds an emergency cabinet after heavy flooding cost over 40 people their lives in west Germany

Reuters

