COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Miércoles 14 de Julio de 2021
CoronavirusNewsletters
Agencias

La estrella de pop Olivia Rodrigo impulsa la campaña de vacunación de Biden

14 de Julio de 2021

Pop star Olivia Rodrigo pushes Biden's youth vaccination driveWashington, 14 Jul 2021 (AFP) - Teen pop sensation Olivia Rodrigo said Wednesday she is "in awe" of White House efforts to get Americans vaccinated against Covid-19 and said getting the shot was "easy."Rodrigo, who has some 28 million social media followers, is adding star power to the Biden administration attempt to lure young people to vaccination centers.The singer and Disney actress was meeting President Joe Biden and his top coronavirus advisor Anthony Fauci and will record videos to encourage youth vaccinations."I'm in awe of the work President Biden and Dr Fauci have done," Rodrigo, 18, said alongside Press Secretary Jen Psaki at the start of the daily White House media briefing."It's important to have conversations with friends and family members, encouraging all communities to get vaccinated," she said. This can be done "more easily than ever before, given how many sites we have and how easy it is to find them."Rodrigo "offered to come" to the White House, Psaki said, to deliver a message to fans that "getting vaccinated is a way to keep yourself safe, a way to ensure you can see your friends, a way you can go to concerts."After a strong period of vaccination drives across the United States the pace has slacked off, with young people among the main groups failing to get their shots.According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 48 percent of the US population has been fully vaccinated and 55.5 percent have received at least one dose.sms/ft -------------------------------------------------------------

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

Jennifer PsakiJoe BidenAnthony FauciOlivia RodrigoJen PsakiAFP

ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS

Linet Puente mostró que su bebé ya aprendió a nadar y enterneció a sus fans

Linet Puente mostró que su bebé ya aprendió a nadar y enterneció a sus fans

Exmilitares colombianos en Haití salpican al primer ministro Claude Joseph por el crimen del presidente Moïse: se revelan nuevos detalles del crimen

Roberto Palazuelos reaccionó a la orden de aprehensión contra su amigo Miguel Alemán Magnani

México vs Guatemala: Concacaf tomará medidas estrictas contra el grito discriminatorio

Por fuertes lluvias se retrasa el partido de México vs Guatemala

DEPORTES

Polémica con el VAR en River-Argentinos: por qué Quintana debió haber sido expulsado por la falta a Suárez en el segundo tiempo

Polémica con el VAR en River-Argentinos: por qué Quintana debió haber sido expulsado por la falta a Suárez en el segundo tiempo

México vs Guatemala: Concacaf tomará medidas estrictas contra el grito discriminatorio

Por fuertes lluvias se retrasa el partido de México vs Guatemala

Lucas Chaves se lució con dos estupendas atajadas ante Matías Suárez en el duelo entre River y Argentinos

La maldición de la selección mexicana que le impediría ganar la Copa Oro 2021

ENTRETENIMIENTO

Linet Puente mostró que su bebé ya aprendió a nadar y enterneció a sus fans

Linet Puente mostró que su bebé ya aprendió a nadar y enterneció a sus fans

Roberto Palazuelos reaccionó a la orden de aprehensión contra su amigo Miguel Alemán Magnani

Última esposa de Joan Sebastian estaría retrasando proceso para repartir su herencia, afirmó abogado

A Ben Affleck le preguntaron si piensa casarse con JLo y sorprendió con su respuesta en español

Fans de YosStop convocaron a marcha para exigir su libertad

TENDENCIAS

Crean dispositivo que convierte el sudor humano en una batería

Crean dispositivo que convierte el sudor humano en una batería

Niños y adolescentes también pueden padecer el síndrome Post COVID

Microsoft estrena Windows 365, su primer sistema operativo en la nube

Cómo funciona el número 149 para asistencia a las víctimas de siniestros viales que ahora cubre todo el país

¿Por qué la música a una velocidad superior a 120 latidos por minuto tendría incidencia en la propagación del COVID-19?